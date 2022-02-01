Manatee modernizes school media centers

They have new technology, new seating and a new design, along with, of course, books.

Media centers across the School District of Manatee County have undergone renovations to become modern libraries that have become the heart of each school.

The project to modernize the district’s media centers started in 2016. Since then, the district has completed the modernization of 28 media centers.

Charles Newsome, the information technology support manager for the district, said the district is on schedule to complete the renovation of the media centers in all the district's traditional schools by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

“This project has created new innovative learning spaces and professional development opportunities by utilizing additional technology enhancements and a new sleek, modern design for all of our media centers,” said Scott Hansen, the district’s chief technology officer.

The district wanted to modernize traditional school libraries into “a place where everyone can share instructional space while also continuing to work efficiently.”

“We wanted to create a multifunctional space that can be utilized by everyone at a school for numerous purposes,” Newsome said.

Renovations of the media centers at Gene Witt and Myakka City elementary schools and R. Dan Nolan Middle School have been completed. Braden River High School is waiting for additional furniture and technology components. Work on Braden River Middle School’s media center continues as part of the schoolwide renovation.

Each media center was individually designed to meet the needs and space of the school.

Colleen Inners, the media specialist at Gene Witt Elementary School, said the media center was well used before but now students are using it even more.

“Kids just can’t wait to come to the library,” Inners said.

Check out some of the new features included in the renovated media centers:

The renovations at R. Dan Nolan Middle School included new furniture and new technology that allows for students to work more collaboratively. Courtesy photo.

Then versus now

Libraries used to be a place where people came only to read. Conversations were held at a whisper and most students worked alone.

Now the libraries have become media centers, which Nolan Middle School Principal Scott Cooper called the heart of the school.

Media centers have become a place for teachers and staff to have meetings and professional development. The centers are filled with students collaborating on assignments and doing research.

“It’s not the old-fashioned get a book and sit down quietly and read,” Inners said. “I definitely think it would be a place where all meetings would be held.”

Gene Witt Elementary School students Jack Laubacker, Juliana Grosso, Lily Fouche and Logan Morton read while resting in a rocker, which is one of the flexible seating options. Courtesy photo.

Furniture

Flexible seating has become a staple of the new renovations. Media centers could have chairs that rock back and forth, couches, ottomans, wobble stools and more.

The different seating options allow students to be comfortable as they read or work.

Various pieces of furniture have wheels making it easier for teachers and media specialists to rework the room so students can collaborate.

“We had the early '90s dark wood tables before,” Inner said. “It was just heavy, bulky and hard to move so you didn’t ever rearrange anything. Now this can all be reconfigured.”

The furniture at Gene Witt Elementary has bright colors to make the room fun and engaging. Meanwhile at Nolan Middle, the furniture has calmer tones.

Book shelves are more easily accessible and books can be displayed in a variety of ways on the shelves making them more enticing for students to pick up and read, Inners said.

R. Dan Nolan Middle School students Isabella Vargas and Alice Barr work with Nancy Cope, the media specialist. Courtesy photo.

Technology

Each media center is equipped with new digital display technology such as a large Samsung screen.

Teachers are able to project images and lessons onto the screen making it easier to show examples or explain what needs to be done.

Some media centers have more than one screen on opposite sides of the room making it easier for all students to see.

Media centers also have some computers for students to be able to use for research and studying. Students also can bring devices such as tables and Chromebooks to the media center.

Gene Witt Elementary was able to get a state-of-the-art TV production room with a green screen that students use to create morning news segments.



Design

Renovations have included new carpet, paint, furniture and technology enhancements.

At Gene Witt Elementary School, a wall that created a room for a computer lab was knocked down to allow for an open concept media center. The more space allows for more than one class to use the media center at the same time.

Small conference rooms were built into the media center so teachers aides could bring small groups to work with students in a quiet place.