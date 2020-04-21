Manatee Memorial Hospital has joined the U.S. Government's national Expanded Access Clinical Trial Program to collect and provide convalescent plasma to patients in need due to contracting COVID-19.

The hospital on Tuesday sent out a press release to announce the program, which involves collecting blood (plasma) from recovered COVID-19 patients that contain antibodies that might fight the disease.

The release said the program is coordinated by the Mayo Clinic and the American Red Cross.

Dr. Eliot Godofsky, an infectious disease specialist and the hospital's clinical investigator, will oversee trials at Manatee Memorial, according to the release. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 can receive the plasma if they are 18 or older, they have been admitted to an acute care facility for treatment, they have severe or life-threatening conditions and they have given consent.

"The hope is that injecting patients with these antibodies might provide an initial layer of protection as their own immune system kicks into gear," said Manatee Memorial CEO Kevin DiLallo in the release.