The Manatee Education Foundation started a relief fund to support the School District of Manatee County's emergency needs and programs.

"The Manatee Education Foundation wants to help the district connect with families who need support during this difficult time," said Mary Glass, president of the Manatee Education Foundation, in a news release. "We stand with our educators, whether it's helping pay for internet access, technology tools or supplies for teachers who need support."

More than 10,000 devices have been distributed to families across the county so students could access the internet for e-learning, which started March 30.

The district equipped buses with Wi-Fi hotspots to send to at least 24 locations throughout the county.

"We are grateful for community support and will continue to work together to keep education and the safety of our students and staff a top priority during this unprecedented time," said Cynthia Saunders, superintendent of the district, in a news release. "The [Manatee Education Foundation] COVID-19 relief fund can help us take a burden from families who are having to make unbelievable sacrifices during the crisis."

Donations can be made at MEFInfo.org.