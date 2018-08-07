Manatee deputy superintendent placed on leave

With Ron Ciranna on leave, there will not be a deputy superintendent on staff when school starts again.

A deputy superintendent of Manatee County public schools is on administrative leave with pay as district officials investigate concerns over payments in a new software program and its implementation.

Deputy Superintendent of Business Services and Operations Ron Ciranna, who was responsible for the program, was placed on leave Aug. 6 by Interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. An internal investigation is being conducted.

In an email to media Aug. 7, School Board Chairman Scott Hopes said there are concerns about the new Enterprise Resource Planning software and implementation process for it.

“The concerns revolve around payments and scope of work related to the ERP process that may not have gone through a proper authorization,” Hopes wrote.

Hopes said Ciranna will have an opportunity to address concerns and no conclusions should be made until all the information is gathered.

“The investigation is in an early stage and Mr. Ciranna will have a full opportunity to respond to the concerns as part of the investigation and no conclusions regarding the program or Mr. Ciranna should be drawn until all the facts are in,” Hopes wrote. “The district’s commitment is to ascertain the facts in a fair and impartial basis as quickly as is possible."