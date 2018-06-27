Manatee County's capital plan includes Marble Park upgrades

Freedom Elementary School’s Jordan Michaelin was attending a summer gymnastics camp, but on a hot summer afternoon, she and her fellow campers of South Florida Gymnastics were splashing in the waters of John H. Marble Park’s pool.

“I love swimming, but I also like how (this park) has a lot of stuff,” Michaelin said. “If you get tired of swimming, you can go to the playground.”

And what about the park’s plan to add an expanded zero-entry pool, more shade structures, expanded restrooms, more picnic pavilions and maybe even a splash pad?

“Oh my gosh,” Jordan squealed. “It’s going to be huge.”

John Marble Park is at the top of Manatee County’s list for improvements during the 2018 fiscal year, according to its Capital Improvement Plan, which is up for approval by the Manatee County Commission in September. Architects are working on designs and, besides those already mentioned, improvements include a new gymnasium and upgraded shuffleboard, bocce ball and pickleball courts.

Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker said it has been a reversal in strategy for the county, which nearly shut down the park five years ago.

“We’re going to be completing the 100% reversal on a path that was leading to removal of the pool, demolition of the gym and possibly abandoning the site,” he said. “It’s essentially a new pool, splash park and first gym since G.T. Bray (Park) that will bring another anchor recreational facility to (East County). The growth in that area has been phenomenal.”

For other parks in East County, much of the 2018 fiscal year will be dedicated to planning. Manatee County will create or refresh master park plans for Braden River, Lakewood Ranch and Tom Bennett parks.

Hunsicker said Lakewood Ranch Park likely will be the first to see improvements with the installation of lighting, updating the tennis courts and athletic fields and construction of a shaded destination playground over the next three years.

Bennett Park’s improvements, which include construction of multipurpose fields, concession stands, tennis and pickleball courts and other items, will come second, but will be finished within the next five years.

“We have the capability to do them at the same time,” Hunsicker said. “It’s just a lot to manage without increasing project managers.”

Hunsicker said there’s a balancing act at work as the county adapts its parks to meet a growing community’s needs.

“It’s a delicate timing to be in sync with our development,” he said. “We’re trying to stay with it — and not too far ahead.”

Improvement Snapshot

Manatee County commissioners will vote in September on a five-year capital improvement program, which runs fiscal years 2018-2023. Here are some highlights involving parks.

BRADEN RIVER PARK

5201 51st St. E.,

Bradenton

Description: Development of a plan to identify phases of construction for a new soccer concession building with restrooms.

Fiscal year 2018 impact: $85,000

Total impact through fiscal year 2019: $400,000

JOHN H. MARBLE PARK

3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Manatee County will demolish this gymnasium structure at John H. Marble Park this fall.

Description: Demolish and replace existing gymnasium. Other renovations coming include pool renovations, expanded restrooms and shade structures.

Fiscal year 2018 impact: $1 million

Total fiscal impact for gym: $3.58 million

Estimated fiscal impact for other improvements: $1.8 million

LAKEWOOD RANCH PARK

5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Description: Establish a plan to developing the park in phases that include lighting, handicap accessible restrooms, a dog park and the removal of the existing handball courts to be replaced with pickleball courts. Construction of a shaded, health-and-wellness playground is planned for 2019.

Fiscal year 2018 impact: $350,000

Total fiscal impact through fiscal year 2019: $2.54 million

PREMIER SPORTS

CAMPUS

5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Description: Design and construct a new regional park and building north of Premier Sports Campus, including athletic fields and support facilities. A future aquatics facility and community center is a project of record and will be identified in the CIP in the future.

Fiscal year 2018 impact: $5.8 million ($5 million allocated to buy the land, $800,000 for design and project management)

Total fiscal impact through fiscal year 2020: $7.2 million

TOM BENNETT PARK

400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton

Description: Design and construct multipurpose fields, concession stands, tennis and pickleball courts, a restroom, parking and picnic pavilions. Plans also call for lighting existing sand volleyball courts. The county plans to install shade for the playground in fiscal year 2019.

Fiscal year 2018 impact: $500,000

Total fiscal impact through fiscal year 2019: $3 million