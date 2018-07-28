Manatee County women make friends for Florida through landscaping

University Park Country Club resident Polly Curran walked to her front yard in the Henley neighborhood and pointed to a landscape

BEST PRACTICES The nine principles of

Florida-friendly landscaping: Right plant, right place: Plants selected to suit a specific site will require minimal amounts of water, fertilizers, pesticides and maintenance. Water efficiency: Irrigate only when your landscape needs it. Fertilize appropriately: Use minimal amounts of fertilizer. Mulch: Maintain a 2-3-inch layer of mulch to retain soil moisture, prevent erosion and suppress weeds. Attract wildlife: Plants should provide food, water and shelter to attract wildlife. Manage yard pests responsibly: Unwise use of pesticides can harm people, pets and beneficial organism. Recycle: Grass clippings, leaves and yard trimmings recycled on site provide nutrients to the soil. Reduce stormwater runoff: Water running off your landscape can carry pollutants, like fertilizer and gasoline, and negatively impact water quality. Protect the waterfront: Waterfront property, whether on a river, stream, bay, beach or pond, is fragile and should be protected. Southwest Florida Water

Management District

filled with colorful bushes and flowers.

There’s croton and a slew of other Florida-friendly plants that are both easy to maintain and require little water.

“It’s very environmentally sound,” Curran said of Florida-friendly landscaping.

Five years ago, Curran and fellow University Park Gardener Group members Maureen Hager and Emily Vosnos embarked on a mission to get their three homes in the Henley section of University Park recognized as Florida-friendly by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Manatee County Extension Office. They also got Henley’s common areas certified.

The following year, they worked to get the remaining homes certified. All but two homes were — a total of 30 of 32 — and they continue to educate neighbors and friends about the benefits of a Florida-friendly landscape.

“Five years is a good measure,” Curran said. “I want to bring people’s attention back to (the importance of Florida-friendly.)”

Susan Griffith, Florida-Friendly coordinator for the University of Florida IFAS Manatee County Extension Office, said efforts like those seen in University Park’s Henley neighborhood are rare. She could not think of another community where so many homes had been certified.

Curran still encourages fellow Gardener Group members to talk with their neighbors and friends about Florida-friendly gardening. She still has a passion for Florida-friendly landscaping and hopes other neighborhoods within University Park will pursue Florida friendly certifications, as well.

The Braden River runs through the community, making landscaping practices even more important.

“We do not want our fertilizers and pesticides going into the water,” Curran said.

Griffith said transitioning to a Florida-friendly landscape can be easy and cost effective. Individuals can do it at their own pace and budget, and the extension office offers support to those interested it the Florida-friendly program.

For information, call 722-4522.