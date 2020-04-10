Manatee County commissioners today extended a curfew to help address the COVID-19 pandemic, but made modifications so it no longer affects private property.

The curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. It prohibits non-essential travel (travel that is not for food, medicine, essential supplies or employment), seven days a week.

On April 3, commissioners voted to 5-2 to approve the curfew. The curfew must be extended every seven days but can be continued by the commission's board chairman.

The state's website, floridadisaster.org, now contains a list of essential services and business residents can review.

The board also also unanimously extended by seven days Gov. Ron DeSantis' order suspending vacation rental operations.

To view agenda documents considered, visit the county's website.