Manatee County to hold waste collection this weekend at Coquina Beach

Manatee County is set to hold its annual hazardous waste and e-scrap collection this weekend.

It goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Gulf side of Coquina Beach.

Many common products found inside homes are labeled as flammable, toxic, corrosive, reactive or explosive. These items include aerosols, antifreeze, diesel fuel, fertilizers, fluorescent bulbs, gasoline, weed killer, insecticides, motor oil, propane tanks and rechargeable batteries.

The term e-scrap is used for consumer electronic equipment that is no longer wanted. This equipment can contain hazardous materials such as lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic. While these materials don’t present a problem while the item is in use, they do pose a threat to the environment if they aren’t disposed of properly.

Common e-scrap items include battery chargers, cell phones, cords, CD players, circuit boards, copiers, DVD players, fax machines, game hardware, hard drives, keyboards, microwaves, printers, radios, scanners, computer items, monitors, TVs and VCRs.

Manatee County offers its residents a hazard waste collection program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lena Road Landfill and every third Saturday of the month.

To ensure safety with the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are required to unload items from their cars with direction from staff on where to place the items.

Call 941-792-8811 or go to the county’s website for more information.