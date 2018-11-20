Manatee County Sheriff's office detectives make arrest in murder case

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives on Tuesday announced the arrest of Aaron Koziak for the murder of 35-year-old Antonio Bradley, whose body was found burning on Nov. 14 at 11851 M-J Road, Myakka City.

Aaron Koziak

A Sheriff's Office report said Koziak, 38, confessed to shooting Bradenton's Bradley, and then transporting his body to the location where he was found, and lighting it on fire.

Koziak, who was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 1 p.m., had been arrested on unrelated charges.

Bradley was found approximately 11:20 p.m. along the side of the road burning. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames and the victim was pronounced dead.