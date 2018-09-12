Manatee County Sheriff's Office detective arrested

Former Manatee County Sheriff's Office Detective Christopher Gallagher was arrested Wednesday and charged with official misconduct and scheme to defraud for 33 separate incidents since last November.

According to a Sheriff's Office report, the latest incident occurred Aug. 28 when Gallagher's superiors noticed "a suspicious use of an Investigative Funds Receipt in connection with an alleged $60 narcotics purchase." The incident led to further investigation into past use of those receipts.

That investigation found Gallagher had defrauded the Sheriff's Office of $2,800.

Gallagher was hired at the Sheriff's Office in 2008 and was terminated Aug. 28. The Sheriff's Office report stated Gallagher worked alone as it found no evidence of any other employee involvement.

"Gallagher has disgraced the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and betrayed the trust of our employees and the public," said Sheriff Rick Wells in a release. "Now, he will face the consequences of his actions.”