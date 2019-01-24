Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrests 1 following vehicular pursuit

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a seven-minute vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Thomas, Grieco; Photo courtesy Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Around 1:27 a.m. Thomas Grieco, who was known to have felony arrest warrants, was seen at the Circle K gas

station located at 3300 East State Road 70, according to a press release.

After a patrol deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, Grieco fled and a pursuit began. The pursuit started on East State Road 70 and continued onto I-75 South.

When the vehicle was exiting I-75 at Fruitville Road, the watch unit arrived and Manatee Sheriff’s vehicles broke off the pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed at the intersection of Honore Avenue and University Parkway in an effort to stop the vehicle. The vehicle hit the sticks, but continued to flee.

Eventually, Grieco stopped the car at mile marker 222 on I-75 North and continued to flee on foot while a passenger, who was uninjured, remained in the passenger seat.

K-9 and watch units located Grieco who was taken into custody after being bitten.

Grieco had several prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and was charged. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.