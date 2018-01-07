Two Manatee County Shell stations robbed

Knife-wielding suspect struck early Sunday morning.
A man armed with a knife robbed two Shell stations early Sunday morning, one in East County.
The suspect entered both stations between 3:15-3:51 a.m. and robbed the cashiers at knife point. The stations were located at 836 301 Blvd., E., Bradenton and 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.
Security cameras at one location caught a photo of the suspect, who was driving a dark colored sedan driven by another person. The man is described as a white male, 160 pounds, 5-foot-8 with some facial hair.
Anyone who has information about the identity of the man or his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).