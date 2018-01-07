Two Manatee County Shell stations robbed

A man armed with a knife robbed two Shell stations early Sunday morning, one in East County.

The suspect entered both stations between 3:15-3:51 a.m. and robbed the cashiers at knife point. The stations were located at 836 301 Blvd., E., Bradenton and 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.

The suspect in two Shell station robberies early Sunday morning.

Security cameras at one location caught a photo of the suspect, who was driving a dark colored sedan driven by another person. The man is described as a white male, 160 pounds, 5-foot-8 with some facial hair.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the man or his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).