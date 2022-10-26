Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16.

In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated 233,000 cubic yards of post-storm debris, according to a county release.

The release said that "If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the (nine-story) Manatee County Administration Building in downtown Bradenton."

“That’s a lot of debris … fast,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in the release. “Collection crews have done a terrific job.”



Manatee County will finish collecting debris two to three weeks after the deadlines for placing it on the curb. The county needs to finish the clean-up in a timely fashion to be reimbursed for the cost by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



For additional information, go to MyManatee.org/debris.