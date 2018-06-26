Manatee County seeks Tourist Development Council members

Manatee County is seeking volunteers for its Tourist Development Council, a citizens' advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Manatee County Commission on the use of tourist tax revenues.

The TDC has nine members and three positions are open. The council seeks one member who is an owner/operator (general manager) of a motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park or other tourist accommodation in Manatee County and is subject to the 5% resort tax. The other two seats are for applicants who are involved in the tourist industry and are not subject to the 5% resort tax.

Applicants must be registered voters in Manatee County.

The hotelier term expires June 30, 2021, while the interested citizen terms expire June 30, 2022.

Applications are due July 17 and may be found online at mymanatee.org/advisory_boards.

The TDC meets on the third Monday of every other month at 9 a.m. at various locations throughout Manatee County.

For more information, call Monica Luff at the Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 729.9177 Ext. 3944 or via e-mail her at [email protected].