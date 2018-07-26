Manatee County seeks advisory board applicants

Manatee County now is accepting applications for six open seats on the Children’s Services Advisory Board (CSAB).

The volunteer board makes recommendations to the Manatee County Commission about priorities and expenditures of the county’s dedicated millage for children’s services.

The group meets at 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the fourth floor of the Manatee County Administrative Center, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. It weeks weekly April through early June and has a full-day retreat each year in October.

To qualify, applicants must be residents of Manatee County. The open seats on the CSAB are for two- or three-year terms beginning Oct. 1.

The vacancies include: one representative from United Way of Manatee County (three-year term); one representative from Department of Children and Families (three-year term); one licensed mental health professional and three child advocates, not affiliated with any agency receiving county funds.

Individuals associated with agencies that receive millage funding may not qualify.

Applications are due 4 p.m. Aug. 16. For information, call 749-3030 or email [email protected].