Families in Manatee County will be able to get free meals from the School District of Manatee County's Food and Nutrition Services Department during winter break.

Free meals will be offered to kids who are 18 years old or younger from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. They will be given meals to last them the week on each of the pick-up days.

Children will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner for each day of the week they are picking up.

Families can pick up the meals at Ballard, Daughtrey, Manatee, Myakka and Samoset elementary schools, Buffalo Creek, Carlos H. Haile and Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle and Lincoln Memorial Academy.

Meals must be ordered by Dec. 17 at ManateeSchools.net/CurbsideMeal.

Parents can drive-up to receive the meals curbside, and walk-ups are welcome as well.