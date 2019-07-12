Manatee County School District maintains B

The School District of Manatee County has maintained its overall B grade from the state Department of Education.

According to data released July 12, of the 59 district schools graded by the state, 57 received either an A, B or C grade this year. Only two district schools received a D grade, down from six D schools the previous school year.

For the third consecutive year, no schools earned F scores.

“I am so proud to be the Superintendent of this school district,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said in a press release. “The grades released today are a gratifying reward for all of the hard work performed by our students, teachers, school administrators and support staff. We are clearly moving in a positive direction and this would not be possible without the overwhelming support of our School Board and our community.”

During the 2012-2013 school year, Manatee had 18 D and F schools by comparison.

In East County, following schools maintained their grades: Braden River, Freedom, B.D. Gullet elementary,Gilbert W. McNeal, Myakka City, Tara, Robert E. Willis and Gene Witt elementary schools; Braden River and Nolan middle schools; and , Braden River and Lakewood Ranch high schools.

Haile Middle School improved from a B to an A, while Imagine Charter School at Lakewood Ranch improved from a C to a B.

In total, the district had 20 A schools, 19 B schools, 18 C schools and two D schools. The only Manatee District schools to receive a D this year are Oneco Elementary and Lincoln Memorial Academy.