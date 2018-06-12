Manatee County School Board appoints interim leader

The Manatee County School Board tonight voted to make deputy superintendent Cynthia Saunders the district's interim superintendent, pending negotiations.

Her term is anticipated to begin July 1, when current Superintendent Diana Greene starts as the superintendent in Duval County.

Saunders, who followed Greene from Marion County, worked as the executive director of secondary schools from 2013 to 2015. Saunders was appointed deputy superintendent of instructional services in July 2015. Under Saunders’ direction, no school in Manatee received an “F” grade in state-level assessments during the 2016-2017 school year.

While school board members debated, School Board member Charlie Kennedy, using words previously stated by member Gina Messenger, said that he believed that the district needed a "strong female leader" to take over for Greene as superintendent and keep the district on the right track.

Following the appointment, Saunders and the district will negotiate her contract, which should be ready by the June 26 School Board meeting. Board Chairman Scott Hopes said Saunders likely will be sworn in at that meeting.

The vote on Saunders' appointment was 4-1, with member Dave Miner dissenting.