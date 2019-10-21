Manatee County Government is inviting the public and business owners to to learn more about a proposed stormwater fee to address local flooding and water quality issues.

At upcoming public meetings, county staff members will go over two proposed rates to be considered by Manatee County commissioners and explain what the fee will fund.

Under the first of two proposed rates, most homeowners would pay $58.16 annually and the figure would allow the county to double its stormwater maintenance efforts.

The second option would cost the average household $88.10 annually. It would double stormwater maintenance efforts and also allow the county to improve the countywide stormwater system to address areas that flood most frequently.

Town hall meetings with Manatee County commissioners are scheduled as follows:

• 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at South Manatee Branch Library, 60181 26th St. W., Bradenton (District 4 Commissioner Misty Servia);

• 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto (At-large Commissioner Carol Whitmore);

• 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rocky Bluff Library, 6740 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton (District 1 Commissioner Priscilla Trace);

• 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Manatee County Utilities Building, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton (District 3 Commissioner Steve Jonsson);

• 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton (District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh);

• 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton (At-large Commissioner Betsy Benac); and

• 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto (District 2 Commissioner Reggie Bellamy).

For more information, visit mymanatee.org/stormwater.