Manatee County officials on Saturday de-escalated its Emergency Operations Center and asked residents to continue to keep close watch on Hurricane Dorian as the storm began a projected path that is expected to lead it northward, and away from a direct hit on Florida that would affect the local area.

"Thankfully, Manatee County is no longer in the projected path of the storm as of 11 a.m. this morning," said Steve Litschauer, the county's emergency chief, in a release. "We are putting everything on hold until the storm goes by us. It's been an unpredictable storm and it could take a left turn just like it took a right turn, so our residents should continue to monitor the forecast by watching reliable news sources and following the county's social media accounts."



The release said no tropical force winds are expected for Manatee County, as predicted by the National Weather Service Tampa.



The School District of Manatee County and county officials decided no shelters will open. School and government operations are scheduled to continue as normal on Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday.

The county is contacting special needs patients today to tell them the special needs shelter will not open, but they should remain prepared, just in case Dorian's path shifts again. County representatives will contact those individuals if the plan changes again.

Sandbag operations run by the county will close Saturday at 4 p.m.

No changes will be made to the holiday waste collection schedule in the coming week.



“The Citizens Information Center for anyone who has questions or concerns is (941) 749-3547 and it will remain staffed today (Saturday) until 5 p.m. Anyone with a true emergency should call 9-1-1," said County Administrator Cheri Coryea in a release.



Regular Hurricane Dorian updates will also be posted to mymanatee.org/manateeready.