Manatee County roadway on schedule for change

Every time Lt. Justin Sperko gets a call for emergency service, he feels anxious.

Traffic outside Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Station No. 4 on 45th Street East is so congested, the fire truck might be delayed getting out of its driveway.

“It happens almost every single time. The apron (driveway) is blocked,” Sperko said. “There have been occasions where there has been a cardiac response or a structure fire. If I just pull out, I make (traffic) worse.

“It’s a sinking feeling. It’s nobody’s fault. We’re just frustrated at the situation,” he said. “We do this job because we love it. When we

PROJECT DETAILS Construction start: February 2018 Construction complete: Summer 2019 Construction cost: $9.8 million Project description: Project widens a 1.1-mile stretch of 45th Street East between State Road 70 and 44th Avenue East from two to four lanes. The bridge deck at Gap Creek will be widened to accommodate two more travel lanes. Access to the existing fire station will be improved with an emergency traffic signal. Signalization will be added to the intersection of 45th Street at 44th Avenue East.

hear any type of call, they need help. It’s someone’s worst moment at that time and it’s frustrating for us.”

Sperko has made a habit of looking south to see if the traffic signal at State Road 70 is green. If it’s not, he notifies dispatch there will be a delay.

But improvements on 45th Street East are in progress and in just over a year, the fire station’s access will look different. Not only will there be room along the side of the road for cars to pull over for emergency vehicles, but there also will be an emergency traffic signal in front of the station.

Sperko is ecstatic.

Manatee County began its $9.8 million widening of 45th Street East on Feb. 5. The project will widen a 1.1-mile stretch from 44th Avenue East south to State Road 70 from two to four lanes. The county also will modify 45th’s connection to State Road 70 by adding a second left (eastbound) turn lane. A third lane will allow drivers to go straight across the intersection or turn west on State Road 70.

Residents of nearby communities, including Sabal Harbour, Peridia and Fairfax, said the improvements are much needed. With the opening of 44th Avenue East to 45th Street in fall 2017, traffic on 45th Street has increased drastically.

“I think it’s going to be better,” said Dawn Davis, who lives across from the fire station. “It’s packed. There’s way too much traffic on that road. Sometimes you have to wait six or seven lights (to get onto S.R. 70).”

Peter Martin, whose home also accesses 45th Street East, will be inconvenienced by the improvements because he will be limited to right-only turns out of his driveway. He shrugged.

“It needs to be done,” he said.

Fairfax resident Margaret Kennedy said it can take up to 30 minutes to drive less than a mile to State Road 70. She hopes the county’s plans account for drainage along the road and school bus stops.

Manatee County transportation officials believe the improvements will help move traffic. Project engineer Jason Yam said during construction, the county will have one lane open in each direction, with intermittent closures.

Long term, the county expects most southbound traffic on 45th Street East will be turning east on State Road 70 toward the interstate. Because of that, there will be two left turn lanes, instead of one. One lane will allow traffic to go across onto Lockwood Ridge Road or turn right to head westbound on S.R. 70.

Geographic constraints at the State Road 70 intersection, including the presence of a lift station, prevented the county from widening the road further.

There are no specific modifications in store for the 45th Street entrance and exit into the Aldi’s parking lot at the northeast corner of State Road 70 and 45th Street East. Drivers from that plaza often use the fire station driveway and parking lot to turn around illegally. Officials hope the emergency signal will curb that behavior. There will be a designated U-turn at Pro Am Avenue East to accommodate them instead.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Blanco said those changes cannot come fast enough. Traffic, blockage of the driveway and U-turns can delay fire trucks leaving Station No. 4 by two to three minutes of delay. The district’s maximum response time is four minutes, he said.