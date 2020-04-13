Gator Grading and Pavement today began work to resurface the portion of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard from River Club Boulevard to Mallard Lane (near Lakewood Ranch Medical Center).

Manatee County Public Works spokesman Ogden Clark said the work is expected to take about one week with completion planned for April 17.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"At times during the project, traffic signals may not cycle as efficiently as normal due to ongoing restoration work on detection equipment at various intersections," Clark said. "This project is slow moving and may cause some delays for motorists."

Manatee County also is asking businesses and homeowners in the area to limit the watering of medians and sidewalk areas in the work zone during construction.