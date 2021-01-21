Manatee County will only book appointments for full-time and part-time Florida residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine going forward, officials said.

When Manatee County 311 operators call people in the registration stand-by pool, which has registered an estimated 143,000 people as of Thursday, they will ensure each prospective vaccine recipient is a Florida resident before following through on booking an appointment, according to a county statement.

Additionally, the county said proof of Florida residence will be required on the day of each appointment. Acceptable forms of ID include a valid Florida driver's license; a utility, cable or power bill in the resident's name with a Florida address; and a part-time rental agreement.

The decision was made in accordance with new guidelines from the Florida Department of Health, a county statement said. Public safety officials said few people have arrived from out of state to receive the vaccine, meaning demand will not decrease significantly.