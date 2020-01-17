Manatee County Government offices will be closed Jan. 20 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Trash and recycling pickup schedules will continue as normal, according to a press release.

Downtown Central Library, the only county library open on Mondays, will be closed for the holiday and will reopen Jan. 21. Manatee Libraries' Little Discovery Center, 321 15th St. W., Bradenton, will also be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit online at mymanatee.org or 748-4501.