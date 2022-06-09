Manatee County names deputy administrator

Manatee County commissioners voted unanimously to approve Courtney De Pol as the county's deputy administrator on Tuesday.

De Pol currently serves as director of Development Services and will continue in that capacity while adding her now role, in which Utilities Director Mike Gore will report directly to her.

“He’s a knowledgeable director,” she said of Gore. "He’s got a great team behind him, and I’m really excited to understand the operation a little more.”

"(De Pol) is exactly what the county needs,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “She will offer huge improvements in Public Utilities, as she has in Development Services, and I look forward to working with her in the future.”

De Pol, who joined the county in January as director of Development Services, brings a background that includes experience in the federal Naval Facilities Engineering Command as Deputy Public Works Officer, among other roles.

Already in Manatee County, she has led an initiative to reorganize Development Services, which included the recentralization of its planning department to offer more effective service, and reincorporating key staff from Public Works she said had been displaced by past restructuring required by the 2007 recession.

De Pol holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Vanderbilt University and has performed graduate coursework in engineering management at Pennsylvania State University. She is a licensed professional civil engineer.

She and her family recently moved to Manatee County from Corpus Christi, Texas.