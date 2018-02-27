Manatee County may cap impact fees

Manatee County commissioners will consider whether to keep impact fees capped at the 90% allowable rate during their March 1 land-use meeting.

Impact fees are fees collected on new development to pay for growth.

The fees are set to go up to a 100% maximum amount in April, as proposed in a 2015 impact fee study conducted by the county. However, during workshops in April and May, commissioners directed staff they might like to keep rates at the 90% level.

The meeting is the first of two public hearings on the topic.

For information or to view the agenda, click here.