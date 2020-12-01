Manatee County has begun preparing for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, according to county Public Safety Director Jacob Sauer.

Based on the county's discussions with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Health and other agencies, the county anticipates approval of one or more vaccines will be granted around Dec. 10. Sauer said the county does not know how many doses of the vaccine will be available for immediate shipment, or when Manatee County will begis receiving shipments.

Sauer said Florida likely will distribute the vaccine in three phases. The first two phases will focus on those in long-term care facilities, public health fields and first responders. The third phase would then provide COVID-19 vaccines to the general public.

"Emergency management, public safety and our EMS division, along with the Florida Department of Health, continue to collaborate to ensure the plans are developed ahead of each of these phases currently anticipated," Sauer said.