Manatee County makes more CARES Act funding available

Manatee County announced it has made Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds available to more county businesses.

Small businesses can apply for up to $50,000 in the second round of the Recover Manatee Safety First Small Business Grant Program. That includes a $5,000 base grant in ensure safe operations and up to $45,000 for reimbursement of losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility has expanded to include industries that are active, private for-profit business, including home-based businesses. Home-based businesses were not eligible in the first round of funding. Businesses must have 500 employees or less to apply.

Applications are available at MyManatee.org/ManateeCares. There is no closing date for applications, which will be accepted until funds are exhausted. A special helpline is available at 745-6271.

“We know that small businesses are struggling right now. We hope that with expanded eligibility for grants up to $50,000, businesses can begin the recovery process and feel some relief,” said Geri Lopez, director of the Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity department, in a release.

The county also announced it will make more grants available for nonprofits and community organizations. Applications for funds will be taken until 500 applications are accepted. Home-based nonprofits are now eligible for relief funds as well as nonprofits that are located in an adjacent county which serve Manatee County.

Information on the funding and application process is available at MyManatee.org/ManateeCares.

The county approved a distribution plan in June for $17.5 million of CARES Act funding.