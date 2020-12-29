Manatee County makes Moderna vaccine available for those 65 and over

Manatee County announced Tuesday morning that 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived for those 65 and over.

More than 500 residents registered for the vaccination in the first hour it was available Tuesday morning. To reserve a time for a vaccination, go to MyManatee.org/vaccine.

The Department of Health in Manatee County said the appointments will begin Wednesday at the Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace East, Bradenton.

Manatee County residence is not required, but anyone who gets the first vaccination must be available for a second vaccination within 28 days.

On Friday, the location will switch to Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton. Public health officials said the Public Safety Center could handle 300 vaccinations a day while Tom Bennett Park will be able to handle more than 500.

The vaccination will be a drive-through process. Those receiving vaccinations are asked not to exit their vehicles unless asked to do so.

Manatee County has more than 100,000 residents who are 65 and over. The Manatee County Health Department said more vaccine will be distributed by the state as the current supply is used up.

Health officials stress that anyone with an appointment who can't make it should make sure they cancel so someone else can have that appointment.

The distribution to those 65 and over was determined by the state, which has received 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at this point.

The county's COVID-19 call center number is 866-779-6121.