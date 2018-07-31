Manatee County maintains millage rate

Manatee County commissioners today voted 5-1 to keep the countywide operating millage at 6.4326 and the unincorporated millage at .6109 for proposed fiscal year 2018-2019.

The millage rates are the same as last year, however, the county will generate more revenues because of increasing property values. The board did not roll back the rates so as to collect the same amount of property taxes as in fiscal year 2017-2018.

Commissioner Robin DiSabatino voted against the millage and Commissioner Charles Smith was absent. DiSabatino had proposed raising millage enough to raise the budget by about $1.2 million to fund 11 additional positions for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. She said the figure would come out to about $7 annually for a homesteaded property valued at $250,000. Her proposal failed.