Longboat Key will close its public boat ramp on Linley Street later this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The boat ramp will officially close at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“That will help ensure that we aren’t impacted by boaters from the greater Manatee County area and beyond from using the town’s boat ramp,” Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer wrote in an email to commissioners. “The county’s actions are partly intended to address the large gatherings of the boating community that are occurring in Manatee County, including Greer Island and the sandbar near Jewfish Key.”

A single boat ramp on Coquina Beach is accessible for commercial fishermen, the town said.

Manatee County leaders announced the closure of all county- and city-owned boat ramps effective as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Only commercial operations with a U.S. Coast Guard Six-Pack Captain’s License and a commercial fishing license can use the ramps.

Longboat Key will also close public access to Greer Island, which is also known as Beer Can Island.

“This was related to a number of complaints received this past weekend and the town’s request to help address the large gatherings that were occurring, especially after the public beach access points were closed,” Harmer said.

On Tuesday, the town of Longboat Key announced its offices are closed to the public. Residents can contact town staff by calling (941)316-1999, sending an email or by scheduling an appointment.

The town is planning to hold several of its public meetings remotely for the foreseeable future.

As of Tuesday night, data from the Florida Department of Health shows Manatee County had 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus and Sarasota County has 26. So far, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.