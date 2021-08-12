All Manatee County libraries, including the Braden River Library, will close until Aug. 23 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the county has seen a spike in positive cases.

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes announced the county's six public library branches will close today at their usual time. The Braden River Library closes at 8 p.m.

The libraries will reopen for normal weekly hours beginning Aug. 23.

Library materials are available online at MyManatee.org/library.