Manatee County began its 311 call system at 3:11 p.m. March 11 to assist Manatee County residents with nonemergency issues.

Anyone who dials 311 inside Manatee County will be able to report potholes and noise complaints or get county information on elected officials or flood zones, for example.

A Manatee County news release said county information and request lines receive about 13,000 calls per month. The 311 system currently replaces 10 call lines for county services and eventually will replace all 16 county service lines.

“This service will allow us to quickly and efficiently handle citizens’ needs while providing feedback along the way,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in a news release. “Citizens no longer need to know who to call. Just dial 311, and we will help you.”

Residents also can access the Manatee311 web portal by visiting MyManatee.org/311 to report issues. An app will be available for iPhones and Androids.

Callers will still be able to speak to county staff directly at their phone extensions.

Anyone with emergencies should continue to dial 911.