Manatee County inspects Sarasota Medieval Fair site in Myakka City with decision on the festival's special permit looming

Sarasota Medieval Fair President Jeremy Croteau and his legal council led a contingent of Manatee County staff members Friday on a tour of the 47-acre site on State Road 70 in Myakka City where the fair is scheduled to get underway Nov. 6.

As workers continued building stages and putting the finishing touches on other structures around the site, known as The Woods of Mallaranny, county officials took a look at items such as parking, entry and exit points for emergency vehicles and fencing. They also learned of some of Croteau’s plans for the event, ranging from some of the demonstrations that will be performed to food options that will be available.

“During the tour, Manatee County officials determined the property owner will need to apply for a tent permit in addition to their existing special permit application,” Manatee County Public Information Officer Chloe Conboy said in a statement. “It appears the site doesn’t present a risk to the public’s health and safety, but the property owner still needs to continue the special permit process. We greatly appreciate their cooperation and want to thank them for working toward compliance.”

Croteau's attorney, Kevin Hennessy from the firm of Lewis, Longman and Walker, said the tour went as well as they hoped. He reiterated the fair's previous position of a special event permit not needing to be required and said they have the Department of Agriculture's permission to hold the event.