With many appointments still available, the Manatee County Health Department has changed its requirements for the three-day, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center that begins Wednesday and runs through Friday.

Those who desire to be tested no longer need to have a doctor's prescription to use the service.

Patients still must call the health department to make an appointment and must be symptomatic or high risk during an assessment call or must have a doctor's prescription.

The drive-thru will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 to May 1 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Up to 80 appointments are available each day.

There is no cost for the testing.

To make an appointment, call 748-0747.

For the drive-thru, no walk-up patients will be seen.

Patients must remain in a vehicle at all times, must present a photo ID with a name that matches the name on the appointment card and provide proof of Manatee County residency.

Patients who suspect they are positive for COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at 242-6649 before calling 9-1-1 or visiting a hospital emergency room.

For general information, call the Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 866-799-6121 or visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.