Manatee County Health Department sets up coronavirus call line

Officials say call the department before seeing a healthcare provider.
The Manatee County Health Department has set up a new health line, which residents are asked to call first if they believe they may have coronavirus, COVID-19 and before they visit a healthcare provider.
The number is 242-6649. Subject-matter experts are on duty from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will interview callers to determine whether they are at risk for having coronavirus based on travel history, contact with confirmed cases and other factors.
"Calling the health department ahead of time allows us to coordinate with the health care system to assure appropriate infection control measures in our community," Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie said.
Information on the virus can be found at flhealth.gov/covid-19.