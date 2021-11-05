Manatee County grants temporary permits for the Medieval Fair

The Sarasota Medieval Fair will begin as scheduled on Saturday after Manatee County officials issued temporary permits on Friday.

Sarasota Medieval Fair President Jeremy Croteau and his legal council led a contingent of Manatee County staff members Oct. 29 on a tour of the 47-acre site on State Road 70 in Myakka City where the fair is scheduled to get underway Nov. 6. Officials determined that a special permit and a tent permit was needed for the Woods of Mallaranny site.

"Manatee County Building and Development Services has issued a temporary use permit, including the tent permit, for the Medieval Fair in Myakka,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement. “It will still be necessary for the property owner to continue the special permit application process for them to hold any future events at this property. Manatee County staff has visited the site several times and determined the site is consistent with health and safety standards set forth by the county. We want to thank the property owner for working with us and we wish him great success on his event."