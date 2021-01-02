Manatee County gets more time to disburse CARES Act funding

Manatee County residents, businesses and nonprofits now have more time to seek CARES Act funding through the county.

With the passing of the COVID-19 Relief & Omnibus Spending Package signed into law on Dec. 27, came an extension for applications to be reviewed through March 31 and distributed through Dec. 31.

A Manatee County release states, "With the extended deadline, pending applications will continue to be approved for the Manatee CARES Housing Assistance Program and Recover Manatee Safety First Small Business Grant Program. Nonprofits will have an opportunity to continue current CARES agreements through March 31 to allow them to continue to draw down already awarded dollars through the Community Health and Wellbeing Category."

The county has approved more than $6 million in CARES Act funding for programs promoting Community Health & Wellbeing and $27.5 million in CARES Act funding for Economic Recovery programs, including business recovery, rental and mortgage assistance for residents, and other local nonprofit programs for individuals.

Those who want more information about the programs can go to www.MyManatee.org/Manateecares or can call 748-4501.