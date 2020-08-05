Manatee County gets better than expected boost from state

Manatee County Financial Director Jan Brewer and Administrator Cheri Coryea said July 30 that projections from the state indicate Manatee County will fare better than it was expecting in terms of reduced gas and revenue-sharing programs due to the COVID-19

WHAT IS MILLAGE? Millage is a term that represents the tax rate levied on real estate or other property. A mill is $1 per $1,000 of taxable value.​

pandemic.

In June at its preliminary budget presentation to the County Commission, county staff members presented a likely scenario of a 20% reduction in those funds, which would have meant the county would receive approximately $54.61 million from the state. New projections indicate Manatee County will receive approximately $3.56 million more than that amount.

With that in mind, commissioners approved a maximum millage of 7.043 for unincorporated Manatee County property owners. Commissioners can lower the millage, but they cannot raise it for the 2021 fiscal year. For a property with an assessed value of $250,000, for example, that equates to $1,760.75 annually.

Brewer is recommending the county continue to plan for 20% reductions from the state, with the plan to add projects if more revenue becomes available.

Commissioners said they supported Brewer’s recommendation to plan the budget on a quarterly basis. If more revenues come in, projects can be added back.

Those state revenue collections generally fund transportation and capital improvement projects.

State projections for infrastructure sales tax revenues have yet to come in, but Brewer again is planning for a 20% reduction compared with fiscal year 2020.

East County projects such as construction of the East County library, an expansion to 44th Avenue East and planning for the future park north of Premier Sports Campus have not been impacted.

Commissioners will continue to finalize the net $711.69 million fiscal year 2021 budget with final budget adoption set for Sept. 21.