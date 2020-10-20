People can get a taste of the Manatee County Fair during the Flavors of Our Fair event Oct. 23-25.

“You don't think about it much, but the fair industry was devastated by COVID-19,” said Danny Alfonso, the manager of the Manatee County Fair. “Vendors haven't worked since March.”

To help local vendors, Manatee County Fair organizers will host Flavors of Our Fair this weekend at the fairgrounds in Palmetto. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

People can order food from six vendors through a drive-thru or by walking up to the vendor. Those who choose to walk up to vendors can enjoy their food at socially distanced picnic tables in the arena.

There is no charge for entry or parking. Visitors must wear a face covering.