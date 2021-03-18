Manatee County expands registration to residents 55 and up

Manatee County has expanded registration for COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 55 and older, according to a press release.

However, residents age 55 to 59 can not receive the vaccine until Gov. Ron DeSantis allows it. The county has begun vaccinating residents age 60 to 64 and said it has now contacted every person 65 or older who is registered in the county's standby pool at least once.

Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said a large number of people registered in the county's pool have been declining appointments, often because they've already received vaccines elsewhere.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call the county's 311 center. A notification to schedule an appointment will come via phone call from 742-4300 or text from 88911.