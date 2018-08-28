Manatee County election results go final

The voting results for Manatee County went final Tuesday night.

Here are the votes.

For County Commission:

District 6 (At-large)

James Satcher (R) 16,979 44.39%

Carol Whitmore (R) 21,274 55.61%

District 2

Reggie Bellamy (D) 2,178 52.16%

Charles Smith (D) 1,998 47.84%

District 4

Mark Black (R) 1,161 24.15%

Laurie Galle (R) 978 20.35%

Misty Servia (R) 2,668 55.50%

For the School Board of the School District of Manatee County:

District 2

Alice Kaddatz 31,313 46.30%

Charles Kennedy 36,322 53.70%

District 4

Jim Daniel 11,431 17.09%

Scott Hopes 18,506 27.67%

Richard Murphy 12,911 19.31%

Joseph Stokes 24,029 35.93%

*Hopes and Stokes will meet in a runoff

District 6

John Colon 31,661 47.77%

James Golden 34,612 52.23%

For Circuit Judge, 12th judicial circuit group

Brian Iten 69,664 43.01%

Maria Ruhl 92,062 56.09%