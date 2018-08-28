Manatee County election results go final

James Golden ousts John Colon for District 6 school board seat.
The voting results for Manatee County went final Tuesday night.
Here are the votes.
For County Commission:
District 6 (At-large)
James Satcher (R) 16,979 44.39%
Carol Whitmore (R) 21,274 55.61%
District 2
Reggie Bellamy (D) 2,178 52.16%
Charles Smith (D) 1,998 47.84%
District 4
Mark Black (R) 1,161 24.15%
Laurie Galle (R) 978 20.35%
Misty Servia (R) 2,668 55.50%
For the School Board of the School District of Manatee County:
District 2
Alice Kaddatz 31,313 46.30%
Charles Kennedy 36,322 53.70%
District 4
Jim Daniel 11,431 17.09%
Scott Hopes 18,506 27.67%
Richard Murphy 12,911 19.31%
Joseph Stokes 24,029 35.93%
*Hopes and Stokes will meet in a runoff
District 6
John Colon 31,661 47.77%
James Golden 34,612 52.23%
For Circuit Judge, 12th judicial circuit group
Brian Iten 69,664 43.01%
Maria Ruhl 92,062 56.09%