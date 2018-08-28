 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 55 min ago

Manatee County election results go final

James Golden ousts John Colon for District 6 school board seat.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

The voting results for Manatee County went final Tuesday night.

Here are the votes.

For County Commission:

District 6 (At-large)

James Satcher (R) 16,979   44.39%

Carol Whitmore (R)  21,274   55.61%

 

District 2

Reggie Bellamy (D) 2,178   52.16%

Charles Smith (D)  1,998   47.84%

 

District 4

Mark Black (R) 1,161   24.15%

Laurie Galle (R)  978   20.35%

Misty Servia (R)  2,668   55.50%

 

For the School Board of the School District of Manatee County:

District 2

Alice Kaddatz  31,313   46.30%

Charles Kennedy  36,322   53.70%

 

District 4

Jim Daniel  11,431   17.09%

Scott Hopes  18,506   27.67%

Richard Murphy  12,911   19.31%

Joseph Stokes  24,029   35.93%

*Hopes and Stokes will meet in a runoff

 

District 6

John Colon  31,661   47.77%

James Golden  34,612   52.23%

 

For Circuit Judge, 12th judicial circuit group

Brian Iten  69,664   43.01%

Maria Ruhl  92,062   56.09%

