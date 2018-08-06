Manatee County deputy superintendent placed on leave

Ron Ciranna was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 6.

The School District of Manatee County placed Deputy Superintendent Ron Ciranna on administrative leave on Aug. 6, according to a memo sent by the school district's lawyer, Mitchell Teitelbaum.

District officials declined to comment further at this time. An internal investigation is underway and was initiated by the school district.

Ciranna, who oversees the business side of the operations for the district including payroll and the proposal of the guardian program, has been with the district since Sept. 14, 2016.