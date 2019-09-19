Manatee County couple searches for lost dog

East County residents Nick and Lisa Neri are on a mission to find their lost dog, Emma, and are getting support from neighbors and friends to do.

Emma, a 6-month-old blue tick-pointer mix, escaped from their five-acre property east of County Road 675 the morning of Sept. 12. Through the neighborhood platform nextdoor.com, the couple learned she had been hit by a car around 7 p.m. that evening on State Road 70.

Neri said neighbors have spotted Emma in the Panther Ridge area and he and others continue to look for her.

"She's been seen several times," Nick Neri said.

Neri said Emma is friendly, but shy.

Anyone with information can call Nick Neri at 631-839-8181.