After passionate pleas by Manatee County residents who feel a curfew infringes on their freedoms and just as passionate appeals by those who want healthcare concerns to trump all else, Manatee County commissioners voted 4-3 to continue the current 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the county until at least Tuesday.

The commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled on Tuesday when they hope to have more information to help them make a decision whether a curfew is helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and whether the move is worth upsetting those who feel their freedoms are being taken away.

Tuesday's meeting, where the commissioners will be connected remotely, begins at 9 a.m.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the citizens should continue to "limit their movement and personal interaction outside of their homes to only those trips necessary to conduct essential activities" in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order.

Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said statistics prove the moves taken by the Governor and the county have led to a decrease in EMS calls, which he said were down 40% from the same period last year.

"Those decreases have created the relief we needed over the past week, as EMS has been at the forefront of the response to nursing homes and COVID-19 patients," Saur said.

Commissioner Carol Whitmore informed the public at the meeting that former Manatee County Commissioner Gwendolyn Brown had died due to complications from COVID-19. Brown had served as commissioner from 1994 through 2010.

Commissioner Betsy Benac admitted it was hard to make decisions with the news of Brown's death.

"This is not an easy job," Benac said. "I worked with Gwen for a very long time."

However, Benac questioned the validity of numbers provided by county staff members because too small a percentage of the county's 400,000 residents have had tests for COVID-19.

"If we are going to use numbers, I need to be able to see some kind of ratio," she said.

Saur informed the commissioners that it is not reasonable that the county will eventually test 10% of the county residents.

"That is not going to be possible," he said.

The meeting can be viewed on the County's YouTube channel and it will re-air periodically on Manatee Government Access (MGA) Spectrum channel 644, Verizon channel 30 and Comcast channel 20.

For more information, go to mymanatee.org.