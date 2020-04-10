Manatee County considers curfew extension

Manatee County commissioners will convene at 1 p.m. today to discuss ongoing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of a curfew.

The curfew currently is in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. It prohibits non-essential travel (travel that is not for food, medicine, essential supplies or employment), seven days a week.

On April 3, commissioners voted to 5-2 to approve the curfew. The curfew must be extended to cancelled every seven days but currently can be continued by the commission's board chair.

The board also will consider extending Gov. Ron DeSantis' order suspending vacation rental operations.

To view agenda documents, visit the county's website.