Manatee County confirms one case of West Nile Virus

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County confirmed one case of West Nile Virus on Thursday and urged residents to take steps to protect themselves from the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Manatee County Mosquito Control and the Department of Health-Manatee say residents need to limit their exposure to mosquitoes by making sure they drain any standing water from garbage cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

They say to empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Other tips include protecting boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water, maintain swimming pools in good condition, and to cover skin with clothing and repellent.