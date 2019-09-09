Manatee County residents can share their concerns about Manatee County Government’s proposed 2020 fiscal year budget during a public hearing tonight.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county administration building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. It is the first of two public hearings on the budget.

The net $757 million budget is slated for adoption Sept. 17.

A countywide millage rate of 6.4326 has been set and the unincorporated rate is .6109. The proposed millage is the same as last year, however, property taxes will generally increase because property values have increased.

This year’s budget includes funding for additional Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, an expansion of the Braden River Library and other projects.