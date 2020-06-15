Manatee County commissioners to discuss business recovery plan

Manatee County commissioners on June 16 will discuss prohibiting compression release breaking on The Masters Avenue in Lakewood Ranch and their plan for helping local businesses recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, among other topics.

The commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

During the meeting, comments may be delivered in person but the public must adhere to social distancing guidelines. The public can also offer comments by phone, during the meeting, by dialing 1-888-788-0099or 1-877-853-5247.

The meeting also can be viewed online on the county's website.

To view the complete agenda, visit the county's website or click here.