Manatee County Commissioners approve Coryea as full-time administrator

Manatee County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Acting Administrator Cheri Coryea as the new Manatee County Administrator.

Coryea had served three months in the acting capacity after the retirement of Ed Hunzeker.

"Everything she’s touched has turned out great," said County Commissioner Carol Whitmore in a release. "She’s got the support of 1,700 county employees."

Commissioners had to update an ordinance that specified a county administrator had to hold a college degree. The new ordinance says that experience can substitute for a degree.

Coryea has 28 years of experience in Manatee County management.

According to the release, she has led the development of county initiatives including the creation of the Economic Development Incentive Program (EDI), Health Care for the medically needy, Children’s Services Tax, Manatee Millennial Movement (M3), Community Development Block Grant, the formation of the Southwest Tax Increment Financing District, Rubonia Community Center renovations and the Norma Lloyd Park Development.